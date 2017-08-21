JetSuiteX Launches Charter Flights From San Jose To Burbank

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – JetSuiteX, the air carrier that offers private charter air travel at “not so private fares,” will launch service between San Jose and Burbank.

Starting September 12, the charter jet operator will fly twice daily round trips from Sunday through Friday.

Flights depart from San Jose Mineta International Airport at 8:40 a.m. and 6:40 p.m., and leave Burbank’s Bob Hope Airport at 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. There are minor variations in the schedule on Fridays and Sundays.

“We created JetSuiteX with people who fly this route in mind – those time-starved travelers who want to get to and from meetings or events in Silicon Valley or Hollywood and still make it home in time for dinner,” JetSuiteX founder and Chief Executive Alex said in a statement. “Our customers get to arrive refreshed when they skip things like arriving up to two hours before an hour-long flight, getting herded through lines or feeling the discomfort of boarding a plane with 100 other people.”

Tickets are about $129 each way, include 2 pieces of baggage and offer wi-fi, complimentary cocktails and snacks.

JetSuiteX also offers daily flights out of Concord, California, and Las Vegas. There are seasonal flights from Mammoth Lakes and Bozeman.

