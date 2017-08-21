One Dead, Three Arrested In Fairfield Street Shootout

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — One person was died and three people were in custody following a rolling gun battle between two vehicles on a Fairfield street, authorities said.

Fairfield police said Jordan Hendricks, 22-year-old Christopher Vanning Johnson and 19-year-old Jesus Gutierrez Jr. had been booked into Solano County Jail after the alleged gun battle on Sunday night.

Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. to multiple reports of a shooting between two vehicles in the area of Madison and Broadway streets and a subsequent crash of one car near Madison and Deleware streets.

Arriving officers found the vehicle with two people inside, including one who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. His name has not been released.

Detectives were quickly able to identify suspects in the case and went to a home in the 300 block of Taylor Street, where several people were detained.

Johnson and Gutierrez Jr., both of Fairfield, were arrested on suspicion of homicide, shooting into a vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm.

Hendricks, the passenger in the car that had crashed after the shooting, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm in public.

Investigators were also looking into a possible connection between Sunday’s case and another shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Nelson Road in Fairfield on Aug. 11.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Fairfield police investigations bureau at (707) 428-7600, a tip line at (707) 428-7345, Solano CrimeStoppers at (707) 644-7867, or can text “TIP FAIRFIELDPD” followed by a message to 888777.