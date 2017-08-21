President Trump Watches Eclipse From White House

Filed Under: trump eclipse NICHOLAS KAMM AFP Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump squinted and pointed skyward before donning protective glasses to take in the solar eclipse at the White House.

The president was joined by wife Melania, son Barron and top aides Monday afternoon to view the spectacle from the portico overlooking the South Lawn. The White House originally said Trump would watch from the second-floor Truman balcony.

Shortly after walking outside, the president looked up at the sky, squinted and pointed upward.

trump eclipse nicholas kamm a fp getty images President Trump Watches Eclipse From White House

“Don’t look,” one staffer yelled from the White House lawn.

Trump then donned the protective eyewear. Asked about the view, Trump gave a thumbs up.

trumps eclipse nicholas kamm afp getty images President Trump Watches Eclipse From White House

This is the first total solar eclipse to sweep the United States from coast to coast in nearly a century, although Washington experienced about 80 percent coverage of the sun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch