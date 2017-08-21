Lofgren Calls For Trump To Undergo Medical Exam After ‘Disturbing’ Actions

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A San Jose congresswoman Friday introduced a resolution urging the U.S. vice president and Cabinet to have President Donald Trump examined by medical professionals to see whether he’s fit for duty.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, said in a statement, “Many Americans, including many Republicans, have observed the president’s increasingly disturbing pattern of actions and public statements that suggest he may be mentally unfit to execute the duties required of him.”

Lofgren’s office said she is urging the vice president and the Cabinet to fulfill their duties under the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to have the president checked by medical and psychiatric professionals to help them determine whether President Trump is healthy enough to serve.

Lofgren’s office said that under Section Four of the Constitution’s 25th Amendment the vice president would become acting president if the president were too ill to serve.

Lofgren’s resolution suggests that the president may be suffering from a mental disorder that has rendered him unable to fulfill his obligations to citizens of the country.

