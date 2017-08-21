Vegetation Fire Threatens Structures In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Firefighters were responding to the scene of a three-alarm vegetation fire Monday evening in Vallejo, according to fire officials.

The blaze was reported to be near Lemon and Derr streets, fire officials said on social media at about 6:30 p.m.

Structures were threatened.

At 7:23 p.m., Vallejo fire officials said via Twitter that the fire was under control and that no homes were damaged in the blaze.

