49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Gives Mid-Preseason Report

By Dennis O'Donnell
Filed Under: Dennis O'Donnell, GameDay Blog, Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — A new coach, a new system, more than half the roster made up of fresh faces. Through two preseason games, the 49ers results are predictably mixed. Rookie coach Kyle Shanahan is juggling new responsibilities and learning as much through two exhibition games as running back Kapri Bibbs.

gettyimages 830597846 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Gives Mid Preseason Report

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 11: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers paces the sidelines during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 11, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Shanahan isn’t interested in the score nearly as much as execution. He says the penalties are inexcusable and vows to fix the problem, while adding many of the mistakes are due to fringe players “trying to do too much.”

With the clock ticking down to their home opener against Carolina on September 10, Shanahan still doesn’t know if the 49ers will go with C.J. Beathard over Matt Barkley or whether he’ll keep two or three quarterbacks on the roster. (Barkley is currently listed second of the depth chart).

Meanwhile, the 49ers continued to break barriers when assistant Katie Sowers came out to OutSports, becoming the first openly LGBT coach in the NFL.

katie sowers 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Gives Mid Preseason Report

49ers coach Katie Sowers on the sidelines in Kansas City.

I sat down with Kyle Shanahan and touched on all things 49ers.

