Barcelona Victim’s Wife Searches For Good Samaritan

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS & AP) — The wife of the Lafayette man killed in last week’s Barcelona attack says she’s trying to find a waiter who may have been be the last person to see her husband alive.

Heidi Nunes-Tucker said Tuesday that a photo or video posted on social media shortly after the attack shows the waiter trying to help her gravely injured husband, 42-year-old Jared Tucker.

ALSO READ: Lafayette Man Dies in Barcelona Terrorist Attack

Jared’s father — Dan — told KPIX 5 that as the family watched video reports on TV they spotted his fallen son and also a Good Samaritan giving him aid.

“He (Jared) had some blood on the side of his head and on his arm, but there was a person kneeing with him so we were encouraged to think it was an injury and not anything serious. But he wasn’t moving,” Dan Tucker said.

Nunes-Tucker said she doesn’t have a copy of the video but says she and her family want to find and thank the waiter.

She says anyone who stopped to help amid the chaos “is a testament to the helpfulness and love” that strangers can show for each other.

Nunes-Tucker is still in Barcelona with her family as her husband’s body was being prepared for her to take home to the Bay Area.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.