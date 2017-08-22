Caught On Camera: Thief Steals Mail From Hillsborough Home

HILLSBOROUGH (CBS SF) — Police were looking for help in finding a woman captured on a security camera stealing mail from a home in Hillsborough.

The Hillborough Police Department said it received a report of mail theft from two addresses on Downey Way in northern part of Hillsborough on Monday.

A review of the security camera from one of the homes showed a blond woman wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a billed cap running up to the mailbox and removing the mail.

She then runs off to her vehicle, an older model, dark blue, 4-door Honda Civic with a missing rear driver side hubcap.

Hillsborough police said the department has seen an increase in reported mail theft.

 

