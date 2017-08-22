Concert Planned For Saturday To Counter Rally At Crissy Field

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/LIVE 105) – This Saturday’s “Patriot Prayer” rally at San Francisco’s Crissy Field is expected to bring together white supremacists and neo-nazis. All of San Francisco’s Police force is expected to work Saturday as tensions could grow violent between those participating in the rally and protesters.
Meanwhile, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee has urged people to not go protest at Crissy Field, but to attend a concert for peace at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza.
A concert, comedy, and art festival called ‘Peace, Music, and Laughter’ will feature sets from Bay Area artists including Michael Franti & Spearhead, Brothers Comatose, Malo, comedian Marga Gomez, and more. The family-friendly event runs from noon to 5:00 PM at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco and will be free of political speeches.
The “Loved Up” counter dance rally is also scheduled for Saturday at noon at San Francisco’s Dolores Park. Event organizers plan to march from the park to Civic Center where they will join with another group “Come Together” originating from Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro.
These groups plan to march for equality and unity.
