Eclipse Watchers Stuck In Nightmare Traffic Returning From Oregon

CONCORD (KPIX-5) — A group of De La Salle High School students and teachers that went up to Oregon for the total solar eclipse ultimately got stuck due to the traffic nightmare that followed the event.

They were ultimately forced to stay in Klamath Falls and sleep on the ground and weren’t able to come back until Tuesday.

Some of the teachers even missed their kids’ first day of school.

On Tuesday, the bus pulled up to De La Salle High School marking the end of a long journey.

For the 38 students on the road trip, the eclipse did not disappoint.

De La Salle High School senior Cooper Tomkovicz said, “It’s hard to say what it meant to me …but it was, like, probably one of the best experiences of my life.”

After a year of planning, the group found itself in a campground in Maupin, Oregon.

On Monday morning, Mother Nature put on her show. De La Salle High School senior Dawson Diaz was the group’s official photographer and had practiced for weeks to capture these images.

Diaz said, “That one minute and 20 seconds that we got…I probably spent the majority of it working on my camera but the few seconds that I did get to look at it, it was incredible.”

But if the total eclipse was brief, the journey home was another matter.

The roads were so clogged with traffic that time began to stand still.

De La Salle High School senior Joseph Keane said, “We kept checking, like, how long? And it kept saying 9 hours, 9 hours, even though it was like 3 hours after the first time.”

And the problem worsened.

The group’s bus driver was not allowed to drive for more than 12 hours straight without rest so they pulled over and slept on the floor of a hall at the Oregon Institute of Technology near the California border.

Diaz said, “Still in Oregon?! Still in Oregon…we didn’t leave Oregon till late this morning.”

Finally, the group arrived home at about 3 p.m. The long trip made them miss a day of school, but it will be one more thing to remember about this adventure of a lifetime.

Diaz said, “It turned out to be a way longer ordeal than I ever could have expected, but I never would have wished it could have gone any other way.”