Hillsborough Car Burglars Recorded On Security Camera Video

HILLSBOROUGH (CBS SF) — Hillsborough police were searching for two car burglars who were recorded by a home security camera as they rifled through two vehicles early Tuesday.

Investigators said the crime occurred at 3:41 a.m. in the 2400 block of Summit Drive. The suspects can be seen in the video gaining entry to two unlocked vehicles.

The first suspect, police said, appears to be a white male adult. He is seen in the video seated in the front seat, wearing the hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect appears to be also be a white male, 5’10” – 6’0″ tall with a thin build. He has long light brown hair and was wearing a light colored t-shirt with light pants or faded blue jeans. He was also wearing dark shoes with white soles.

Investigators said the investigation was ongoing and was asking the public for assistant in apprehending the two suspects. Anyone in the area of the 2400 block of Summit Drive who has a surveillance camera facing the street is asked to contact HPD at (650) 375-7470.

Police warned local residents to remember to lock their cars.