Los Angeles May Join San Francisco Sanctuary City Lawsuit Against Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles is seeking to join a lawsuit by San Francisco over immigration restrictions placed on a major federal grant by the Trump administration.

Los Angeles City Attorney Michael Feuer said in a court filing Tuesday that the conditions imposed on the public safety grant program run by the Department of Justice are unconstitutional. Feuer asked a federal judge to allow the city to join San Francisco’s suit, which raises similar objections.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in July cities and states can only receive Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grants if they allow federal immigration officials access to detention facilities. They must also provide advance notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released.

Chicago and California have also sued over the grant conditions.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

 

