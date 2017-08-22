Sunnyvale Babysitters Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Child

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl they were babysitting in Sunnyvale, the city’s Department of Public Safety spokesman said Tuesday.
Blanca Torres and Hector Garcia, both 39, were arrested Thursday for the alleged assault of the young girl, according to Capt. Shawn Ahearn.
A search of Torres’ cellphone also revealed browser searches for child pornography.
Torres has previously shared residences with other families and may have offered babysitting services to other families in the region, but so far investigators have not found any other victims, Ahearn said.
Anyone who may have additional information about the case was asked to contact Detective DiGiovanna at (408) 730-7297.