Controversy Brews Ahead Of Trump Visit To Reno

RENO, Nev. (CBS / AP) – Controversy is brewing ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Northern Nevada on Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to give a speech at the American Legion’s national convention in Reno.

Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus has urged the president to skip the speech, citing ongoing tension over events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Brekhus also said the city’s police department is stretched too thin to accommodate the president’s visit.

Mayor Hillary Schieve has also issued a statement ahead of the president’s arrival, urging him to emphasize unity and speak out against hate- driven racism and violence when he addresses the gathering of veterans.

Ahead of the president’s appearance, the veteran’s organization reaffirmed the group’s 94-year-old statement against hate groups.

I'm in Reno to cover Trump at @AmericanLegion convention. Legion just reaffirmed that racist/hate groups are "a menace to our liberties." pic.twitter.com/WptGDkzDvA — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) August 22, 2017

“The American Legion considers any individual, group of individuals, or organizations, which creates, or fosters racial, religious or class strife among our people, or which takes into their own hands the enforcement of law, determination of guilt, or infliction of punishment, to be un-American, a menace to our liberties, and destructive to our fundamental law,” the group said in 1923.

Trump is scheduled to speak at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday night.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.