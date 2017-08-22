Wind-Driven Fire Burns In Dublin Hills At Camp Parks

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A wind-whipped vegetation fire burning in the Dublin hills prompted evacuations Tuesday before firefighters were able to contain it.

The fire on property of the Camp Parks Army facility had burned at least 200 acres as of 3:20 p.m. and was 80 percent contained, according to Alameda County Fire Department.

The initial call came in around 2:00 p.m.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had evacuated people from the Wallis Ranch subdivision near the fire because of the intense smoke from the fire.

Camp Parks Fire Update: @ACSOSheriffs performed evacuations in Wallis Ranch in #Dublin. — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Flames burned around a communications facility featuring a large satellite dish. However, Cal Fire said no structures were currently threatened.

The Alameda County Fire department urged anyone with respiratory problems to close windows and doors and remain inside.

There were no injuries reported.

Update: Firefighters battling 100 acre wind driven fire from the ground & air at Camp Parks in #Dublin. @DublinCAPolice @DublinPIO pic.twitter.com/HImWCLCMZM — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Camp Parks, also known as the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, is home to the Army’s 91st Division, and has training facilities for reservists. More than 250 units representing 20,000 military personnel in the Bay Area make use of the installation.

It was constructed during World War II and commissioned in 1943, according to the U.S. Army Reserve.