BART Passengers Stop Train From Hitting Man On Tracks At SF Civic Center

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Passengers at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in San Francisco took quick action to save the life of a person in crisis who climbed from the platform onto the tracks as a train approached the station, the agency said.

It happened around 4:43 p.m. Monday at the Civic Center Station. A BART press release credited the combination of an alert train operator and the quick-thinking passengers for saving the man after he laid down on the tracks just before the train approached.

2nd angle of incident:



On security camera video, the man’s actions drew an immediate response from people to get the man off the trackway, while others began furiously waving at the oncoming train operator.

Passengers are seen on the video all along the platform with their arms raised, while others turned away from what seemed to be a tragic ending.

BART said the train operator saw the riders waving their arms and hit the emergency stop button, halting the train with just one car inside the station and several car lengths from where the man was on the track.

Power was cut and BART police responded to detained the person and get him to support services, the agency said.

No one was hurt in the incident.