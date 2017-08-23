Cal Professor’s State Department Resignation Letter Captures Social Media’s Attention

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A prominent University of California-Berkeley professor resigned Wednesday from an advisory post in the U.S. State Department, citing President Donald Trump’s “attacks on (the) core values of the United States.”

While resignations have been numerous over the last several weeks, it was the construction of Daniel Kammen’s letter that drew additional attention and began social media buzzing.

Stringing the first letter of each of the seven paragraphs in the resignation letter together spells out the word — “IMPEACH”.

Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t — Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017

It didn’t go without being noticed.

There's a hidden message in Daniel Kammen’s resignation letter to President Trump. https://t.co/cV5n8W37Sv — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 23, 2017

Daniel Kammen you are my hero! Although Trump probably not smart enough to see your subtle message https://t.co/mC7mYpACrp — Lisa Wallace (@LCWallace1220) August 23, 2017

Kammen, a highly regarded energy specialist and head of UC Berkeley’s Renewable And Appropriate Energy Lab, has served various roles for the federal Environmental Protection Agency, energy and state departments over the years.

Currently, he is the Science Envoy to the Americas, a position he has held since 2010.

In his letter, Kammen said Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville and his decision to abandon the Paris Climate Accord had triggered his resignation.

“Particularly troubling to me is how your response to Charlottesville is consistent with a broader pattern of behavior that enables sexism and racism, and disregards the welfare of all Americans, the global community and the planet,” he wrote.

“Acts and words matter,” Kammen continued. “To continue my role under your administration would be inconsistent with the United States Oath of Allegiance to which I adhere.”