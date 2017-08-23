Canadian Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Yahoo Account Hacking

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old Canadian man pleaded not guilty Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Elizabeth Laporte in San Francisco to charges connected with a 2014 hacking account on Yahoo Inc. that affected at least 500 million accounts.

Karim Baratov, a Canadian citizen born in Kazakhstan, is accused of conspiring to commit computer fraud and abuse, conspiring to commit access device fraud, conspiring to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Laporte ordered him retained in custody and to appear before U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Aug. 29.

Baratov is one of four people, including two Russian intelligence service officials and one other Russian national, who were indicted in February in connection with the hacking attack.

He is the only one to have been arrested. Baratov was arrested in Canada in March and extradited to the United States this week.

The indictment alleges that one of the Russian Federal Security Service officers directed Baratov to break into at least 80 identified email accounts and paid him about $100 for each successful hack.

