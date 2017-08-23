Protesters Rally In Support Of Colin Kaepernick Outside NFL Headquarters

NEW YORK (CBS SF) — A large rally in support of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick was underway outside of the headquarters of the National Football League in New York City Wednesday.

Among the supporters at the rally were members of the NAACP, who have called for a meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss claims the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is being blackballed by the league over his political stance.

Since declining to renew his contract with the 49ers, Kaepernick has not been signed by any team in the NFL, despite statistics last year that are better than any number of journeyman quarterbacks who have latched on with other teams.

Kaepernick’s decision last season to kneel during the national anthem before games as a protest against police brutality of African Americans gained international attention and notoriety.

In a letter to the Commissioner Goodell, the NAACP said that it’s apparently “no sheer coincidence” that Kaepernick has not been signed by any team. “No player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech,” said NAACP interim president and CEO Derrick Johnson.

Goodell has denied the league owners have colluded to not employ Kaepernick.