Reward Offered In Unsolved Year-Old Oakland Double Homicide

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Police in Oakland are hoping the public can help find the people behind two unsolved homicides from a year ago.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the two cases.

One year later, there is still a memorial at 15th and Webster Streets where the two young men were gunned down, but their murders remain unsolved.

Oakland Police don’t know who shot and killed 22-year old Terrence McCrary Jr. and 20-year-old Craig Fletcher-Cooks, but investigators and the victim’s families are hoping someone in the public comes forward with information to help solve the murders.

“Somebody knows something all we ask is that you come forward so we can have justice for these boys,” said Stacey Flowers, a cousin of one of the young men who died.

The two victims — both Berkeley High School graduates — were shot and killed after an altercation at an art gallery party in downtown Oakland.

Police said that around 1 a.m. on August 14, 2016, Fletcher-Cooks was shot defending his girlfriend who was being harassed by a group of men.

“Craig stepped in to let them know, ‘She’s with me,’ and as a result got jumped by this group and it cost him his life,” said Oakland Police Sgt. Michael Cardoza.

The shots were fired inside before the gunfire spilled into the street. Police say McCrary wasn’t a target, but was shot and killed outside.

“We can’t get our children back, our family member back. But we can have some type of closure, some justice for these young boys who were just out celebrating having a good time,” said Cousins.

Police said an estimated 300 people were at the party.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident is asked to get in touch with the Oakland Police Department.