Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Reputation’

The album's first single arrives Thursday night.
(credit: Taylor Swift Instagram)
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Taylor Swift has announced her sixth studio album Reputation, which will be released on November 10.

Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from Swift. The album is the singer’s first since 1989, which was released in October of 2014. Though she did partner with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik earlier this year for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Swift promises the first single will be released Thursday night.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

