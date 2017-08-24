3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on El Camino Real in Mountain View

Filed Under: Injury Accident, Mountain View, Multi-Vehicle Collision, Multi-vehicle crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A woman suffered significant injuries and two others suffered minor injuries during a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Mountain View, according to police.

At 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision on El Camino Real at The Americana, police said.

There, they found three involved vehicles, with three victims. All three victims were taken to a hospital.

Injury Accident Scene in Mountain View

Multi-vehicle crash scene in Mountain View, Thursday afternoon. (Photo courtesy city of Mountain View)

El Camino Real was closed for most of the afternoon and evening as officers investigated. Just before 9 p.m., police said on social media that all lanes of El Camino Real had reopened.

The cause for the collision remains under investigation.

