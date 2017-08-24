3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on El Camino Real in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A woman suffered significant injuries and two others suffered minor injuries during a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Mountain View, according to police.
At 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision on El Camino Real at The Americana, police said.
There, they found three involved vehicles, with three victims. All three victims were taken to a hospital.
El Camino Real was closed for most of the afternoon and evening as officers investigated. Just before 9 p.m., police said on social media that all lanes of El Camino Real had reopened.
The cause for the collision remains under investigation.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed