California Assembly GOP Leader Resigns Over Climate Vote

Filed Under: Assemblyman Chad Mayes, California, Cap and trade, Climate change, GOP, Republican

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The California Assembly’s top Republican is resigning his leadership post after weeks of pressure from his party over his support for major climate change legislation.

Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley will be replaced next month as leader by Assemblyman Brian Dahle of Bieber, a tiny town in far northern California. Mayes has said for weeks he would not step down, but the 25-member caucus voted unanimously Thursday morning to install Dahle as leader.

Criticism of Mayes came quickly after he led seven Assembly Republicans in supporting a reauthorization of cap and trade last month. The cap and trade program aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by charging polluters, which many Republicans argue hurts businesses and consumers.

The California Republican Party’s board called on Mayes to resign last week.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch