Expedited Death Penalty Measure Upheld By California Supreme Court

Filed Under: California, Death penalty, Executions
death chamber,
The lethal injection room at San Quentin State Prison. (CDCR)

(AP) — The California Supreme Court has upheld a ballot measure narrowly approved by voters to change the state’s dysfunctional death penalty system and speed up executions.

The highly anticipated ruling Thursday concerned Proposition 66, a push to “mend not end” capital punishment in California. It aimed to expedite death sentences in part by setting a five-year deadline on court appeals.

A divided state Supreme Court said the five-year deadline was advisory, not mandatory. Supporters of the measure had conceded as much during oral arguments.

The measure beat a competing initiative on the November ballot that would have abolished the death penalty.

Condemned inmates in California currently languish for decades and are more likely to die of natural causes than from lethal injection. There are nearly 750 inmates on death row and only 13 have been executed since 1978 — the last in 2006.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch