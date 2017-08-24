Man Fatally Shot Near Main Post Office in West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shot in West Oakland, across the street from the city’s main post office, early Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers who responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Seventh Street, near the Fortune Cookie restaurant, shortly before 12:30 p.m., found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics provided medical treatment but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Oakland police department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or its tip line at (510) 238-7950.
