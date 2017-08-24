Lindsey Vonn, Tiger Woods Among Celeb Photo Hack Victims

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Tiger Woods of the United States walks with his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and daughter Sam during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Lindsey Vonn & Tiger Woods (credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn To Take Legal Action After Cell Phone Hack

NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Lindsey Vonn calls the theft and publishing of “intimate” personal photos of her and former boyfriend Tiger Woods “an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy.”

Photos of Vonn, Woods and other celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Katharine McPhee have been published online by a website specializing in photos of nude stars.

In a statement, Vonn’s spokesman says the skier will take legal action and believes whoever hacked her photos and published them “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.” Woods’ agent declined to comment on Wednesday, telling The Associated Press that it was “a personal matter.”

The golfer and Vonn dated for nearly three years before breaking up in 2015.

Representatives for Cyrus, Stewart and McPhee didn’t immediately return requests for comment Wednesday.

