Service Restored After San Jose Gas Leak Disrupts VTA’s Green Line

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority officials said they are resuming full light-rail service on the Green Line Thursday morning after a gas leak stopped service between the Race and Diridon stations in San Jose.

The 6-inch gas leak was at a construction site at 800 W. San Carlos St. San Jose Fire Department spokesman Joshua Padron said a backhoe struck the line and forced the evacuation of the site.

Construction workers were also evacuated from the construction site at 808 W. San Carlos St., San Jose Fire Department spokesman Joshua Padron said.

Padron said PG&E crews are on the scene and working to contain the leak and one building near the scene is OK to occupy.

The VTA issued an advisory at 9:31 a.m. about the disruption, and service resumed as of 10:58 a.m. A bus shuttle was established between the two stations where service was disrupted.

