Solange Announces Fall Performance At UC Berkeley Greek Theatre

Filed Under: Earl Sweatshirt, Flying Lotus, Solange, Solange Kno
VIDEO: Solange – Rise/Weary Medley (Tonight Show Performance)

 
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Solange has announced a short run of performances for October.

This collection of dates will form a series called “Orion’s Rise” and will fuse music with performance art, according to a press release.

Opening acts include Earl Sweatshirt, Flying Lotus, Sun Ra Arkestra, and Chassol.

Solange will headline Washington, DC’s John F. Kennedy Center on October 1 (with Sun Ra Arkestra), play Radio City Music Hall the following night (with Earl, Sun Ra Arkestra, and Chassol), and take the stage in Berkeley, CA’s Greek Theatre on October 20 (with Earl, FlyLo, and Chassol).

She has called the string of dates, “the line up of my actual dreams!”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch