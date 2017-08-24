Three Hospitalized In Multi-Car Mountain View Crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — One woman was seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon, according to Mountain View police.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Mountain View police officers responded to reports of a three-car collision on El Camino Real and The Americana.

When officers arrived, they saw two cars — a Toyota Highlander and a red four-door sedan — had collided and sustained significant damage. A third vehicle, a Toyota minivan, sustained moderate damage.

Mountain View firefighters also responded to the crash and rendered aid to three people involved in the crash.

All three were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One woman suffered significant injuries while the other two suffered minor injuries.

Officers immediately closed eastbound El Camino Real between Highway 85 and the Americana as well as the on-ramps from north and southbound Highway 85 to El Camino Real.

Around 2:20 p.m., one lane of eastbound El Camino Real opened. The departments traffic investigation team responded to the scene to document the crash. Drivers should expect ongoing traffic delays into the commute hour.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, though authorities said preliminary reports suggested it may be DUI-related.