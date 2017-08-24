Lake Tahoe Sisters Reported Missing After Oregon Eclipse Festival Found Safe

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (CBS / AP) — Two sisters from Lake Tahoe who were reported missing after attending a massive eclipse festival in central Oregon have reportedly been found safe.

According to Portland CBS affiliate KOIN-TV, 18-year-old Melissa Lea and her younger sister were located Thursday morning. Officials said the girls were never in danger and had lost cellphone service on their trip back to South Lake Tahoe.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that Lea and her younger sister have not checked in with their parents since Sunday.

The age of the younger sister wasn’t immediately available.

Deputies say Lea used her debit card at the 35,000-person Symbiosis festival in the Ochoco National Forest near Prineville on Tuesday.

Their parents contacted authorities after not hearing from their daughters for several days.

