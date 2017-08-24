Trump Retweets Meme Showing Him Eclipsing Obama

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a total eclipse by President Donald Trump of Barack Obama.
Trump has retweeted a quadruple photo spread of himself slowly eclipsing the former president.
The series starts with a photo that shows a glimpse of Trump, who is in color in the frame, along with a black-and-white image of Obama. Trump gradually commands more of the frame in the next two photos until the fourth and final one shows a smiling Trump and no Obama.
Trump retweeted the series, titled “The Best Eclipse Ever!” from Twitter user, @JerryTravone.
Travone describes himself on Twitter as a YouTube actor, political junkie and “Proud Trump supporter.”
