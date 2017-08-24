Bannon, Coulter & Yiannopoulos May Speak At UC Berkeley In September

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Conservative firebrands Ann Coulter, Milo Yianopoulous and Steve Bannon could all be speaking at UC Berkeley next month.
A university spokesperson says the school is working with a conservative student group to bring all three to the campus during what is being called a “free speech week” gathering September 24-27.
Both Coulter and Yiannopolos were scheduled to speak at Cal earlier this year but those appearances were canceled amid protests. Last week, Bannon was fired by President Donald Trump from his post as White House Chief Strategist.
University officials say this latest attempt is being planned by a registered student organization called Berkeley Patriot.
In a statement to the campus community, new university chancellor Carol Christ reiterated an ongoing commitment to free speech as a core principle of the academic institution.
Meanwhile the university continues to negotiate with the Berkeley College Republicans over a plan to bring former Breitbart News editor-at-large and current Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro to campus.
At issue is a security fee, which the student group says it cannot afford. The university says it is trying to help by covering the cost to rent the venue.