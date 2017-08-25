49ers Cut Veteran Linebacker Ahmad Brooks

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks, once a mainstay of the San Francisco 49ers defense, was cut Friday — a victim of the massive rebuilding process the NFL team is undergoing.

Brooks has been with the 49ers since being claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008. Over his nine seasons, the former University of Virginia star appeared in 120 games, registering 439 tackles, 51.5 sacks, 28 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

His 6.5 postseason sacks with San Francisco are tied for the second-most in 49ers postseason history.

“We would like to thank Ahmad for his nine years of service and contributions to the 49ers,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. “In that time, he played a significant role on some formidable defensive units that helped this team achieve great success.”

Lynch said the team decided to part ways with Brooks before the third exhibition game to allow him to find a spot with another N FL squad.

“We feel good about the depth and competition along our defensive front and believe that by making this decision now it will give Ahmad a head start on exploring his options with other teams,” Lynch said. “We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

