California Firefighters Head To Texas To Provide Hurricane Assistance

A sign on a business reads, 'Closed for Harvey', as people prepare for approaching Hurricane Harvey on August 25, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hurricane Harvey has intensified into a hurricane and is aiming for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain and 125 mph winds. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Specially trained Southern California firefighters are heading to Texas to provide assistance in case of damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said early Friday the California Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 5 departed overnight and is expected to reach San Antonio after an 18- to 20-hour drive.

The task force has 45 firefighters from the county, Anaheim and Orange city fire departments.

Its capabilities include wide area searches, water rescues, medical aid and assessment of hazardous materials situations.

In Texas, Task Force 5 will join others from Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri, Ohio and Utah.

