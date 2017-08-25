San Francisco JCC Boosts Security Ahead Of Crissy Field Rally

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The Jewish Community Center in San Francisco is taking precautions ahead of Saturday’s right-wing rally at Crissy Field.

The JCC of San Francisco has been part of the community since the late-19th century.

“We take our role as being an open, welcome and inclusive environment incredibly seriously and have been committed to keeping our participants, our staff and everybody who enters the building safe,” CEO Marci Glazer said.

WEEKEND OF PROTESTS:

• Alt-Right Militant ‘Based Stickman’ Jailed, Ordered To Stay Away From Berkeley Rally

• ‘Trump Chicken’ May Float On Bay During Crissy Field Rally

• Dog Walkers Plan Poop Protest At San Francisco Patriot Prayer Rally

• Berkeley Denies Permit For Anti-Marxism Rally On Sunday

• San Francisco Muni Shuts Down Cable Cars, Other Routes For Day Of Protests

• Park Service OKs San Francisco Crissy Field Permit For Patriot Prayer, Counter-Protests

The center is making some temporary changes this weekend in advance of Saturday’s planned rally at Crissy Field by the group Patriot Prayer.

“In an abundance of caution, we have increased our security preparedness here at the JCCSF,” Glazer told KCBS.

Glazer said regular members and guests will see San Francisco police helping with security.

Overall, Glazer said, “We believe that this will be a largely positive experience for San Francisco, about love and community and all of the values of which the JCC proudly stands.”

The JCC is a couple of miles away from Crissy Field, and there is no indication that any rallies are planned near the center, itself.