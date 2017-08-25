San Francisco JCC Boosts Security Ahead Of Crissy Field Rally

Filed Under: Crissy Field, JCC, Jewish Community Center, Patriot Prayer, San Francisco

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The Jewish Community Center in San Francisco is taking precautions ahead of Saturday’s right-wing rally at Crissy Field.

The JCC of San Francisco has been part of the community since the late-19th century.

“We take our role as being an open, welcome and inclusive environment incredibly seriously and have been committed to keeping our participants, our staff and everybody who enters the building safe,” CEO Marci Glazer said.

WEEKEND OF PROTESTS:
Alt-Right Militant ‘Based Stickman’ Jailed, Ordered To Stay Away From Berkeley Rally
‘Trump Chicken’ May Float On Bay During Crissy Field Rally
Dog Walkers Plan Poop Protest At San Francisco Patriot Prayer Rally
Berkeley Denies Permit For Anti-Marxism Rally On Sunday
San Francisco Muni Shuts Down Cable Cars, Other Routes For Day Of Protests
Park Service OKs San Francisco Crissy Field Permit For Patriot Prayer, Counter-Protests

The center is making some temporary changes this weekend in advance of Saturday’s planned rally at Crissy Field by the group Patriot Prayer.

“In an abundance of caution, we have increased our security preparedness here at the JCCSF,” Glazer told KCBS.

Glazer said regular members and guests will see San Francisco police helping with security.

Overall, Glazer said, “We believe that this will be a largely positive experience for San Francisco, about love and community and all of the values of which the JCC proudly stands.”

The JCC is a couple of miles away from Crissy Field, and there is no indication that any rallies are planned near the center, itself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch