Man Arrested For Brandishing Knife At BART Passengers In Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A Sacramento man was arrested Thursday at the Lafayette BART station in connection with threatening people with a knife.

Jalen Garrison, 23, was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and battery, according to BART police.

Officers responded at 4:38 p.m. to the Lafayette Station on a report a man was threatening patrons with a knife, spitting on patrons and making terrorist threats on a train that was stopped at the station, police said.

The train was headed for Pleasant Hill.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Garrison, but he refused to comply with their orders, so they used force to restrain him and place him in handcuffs, police said.

Several victims identified Garrison as the suspect.

