MTV Welcomes Transgender Military Service Members To VMAs

Filed Under: Military Service, Transgender, VMA's
(RADIO.COM) – MTV has invited any and all active transgender military service member to appear at this year’s Video Music Awards.

The invitation comes in light of Donald Trump’s proposed ban on transgender people from serving in the American military.

“We would be honored if they could attend,” MTV President Chris McCarthy told NBC News. “Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stands for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere.”

The Department of Defense is currently being reviewing the open invitation.

“DoD confirms that MTV has invited Service members in their personal capacity to this year’s VMAs,” Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick explained. “At the request of the Services, DoD is reviewing the parameters of the individual invitations.”

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are set for this Sunday, August 27, in Los Angeles.

