Oakland Police Serves Warrants On Gang Suspects Throughout Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police have been serving warrants throughout the Bay Area Friday morning as part of a multi-agency operation targeting suspects thought to be responsible for violent gang activities like homicides, shootings and robberies in Oakland.
Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson declined to name the other agencies involved. A statement published around 6 a.m. indicates the department is working closely with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
She also declined to state whether any arrests had been made.
Around 9:30 a.m., Watson said in an email that “the operation continues,” and more information will be provided toward its conclusion.
