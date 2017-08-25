Oakland Police Serves Warrants On Gang Suspects Throughout Bay Area

Filed Under: Gangs, Oakland, Oakland Police Department, Warrants

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police have been serving warrants throughout the Bay Area Friday morning as part of a multi-agency operation targeting suspects thought to be responsible for violent gang activities like homicides, shootings and robberies in Oakland.

Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson declined to name the other agencies involved. A statement published around 6 a.m. indicates the department is working closely with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

She also declined to state whether any arrests had been made.

Around 9:30 a.m., Watson said in an email that “the operation continues,” and more information will be provided toward its conclusion.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch