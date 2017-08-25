Dog Walkers Plan Poop Protest At San Francisco Patriot Prayer Rally

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dog walkers are planning to protest a politically conservative free-speech rally by leaving pup poop at San Francisco’s Crissy Field.
A Facebook page encourages protesters to let their dogs loose Friday and Saturday morning at the park near the Golden Gate Bridge and not pick up after them.
The page assures dog owners that they can come together Sunday to clean up the field of feces and “hug each other.”
Portland, Oregon-based Patriot Prayer has a permit to host a 2 p.m. “freedom rally” Saturday at Crissy Field, despite the vociferous objections of San Francisco’s Mayor Ed Lee and other Democratic leaders who say the group invites hate.
Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson says that his group doesn’t harbor racist views and that hate groups are not welcome.
