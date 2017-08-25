Rod Stewart Teams With DNCE For Reimagined ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’

A studio version of the song will also be released.
Filed Under: DNCE, Joe Jonas, Rod Stewart
VIDEO: Rod Stewart feat. DNCE “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy”

 
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Rod Stewart has teamed with Joe Jonas’ DNCE for a reimagined version of his classic track “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy.”

The song originally appeared on Stewart’s 1978 album Blondes Have More Fun; it hit number one in six countries including the US.

The two-time Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee and DNCE will perform the new collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, August 27.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch