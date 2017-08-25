Rod Stewart Teams With DNCE For Reimagined ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’

VIDEO: Rod Stewart feat. DNCE “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy”
By Robyn Collins
(RADIO.COM) – Rod Stewart has teamed with Joe Jonas’ DNCE for a reimagined version of his classic track “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy.”
The song originally appeared on Stewart’s 1978 album Blondes Have More Fun; it hit number one in six countries including the US.
The two-time Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee and DNCE will perform the new collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, August 27.
