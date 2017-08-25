Suspects Arrested In San Jose Double Homicide

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two San Jose men have been arrested in a brazen daylight shooting last June near San Jose State that left two others dead, police announced Friday.

Isaac Brown and Raymond Estrada actually were taken into custody for the murders in May, but their arrests were not made public until Friday to allow investigators to build a case against them.

Brown was booked into Santa Clara County jail on two counts of murder while Estrada was being held on an accessory charge. Brown was being held without bail and Estrada was held on $296,000 bail.

Investigators said Edwin Verduo and Meneses Rangel were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a bullet-riddled van on June 28, 2016.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, but did not survive their wounds.

While neither victim attended San Jose State, the proximity of the fatal shooting to campus sent a shutter through the student population.

Anyone with information about the case can contact SJPD homicide Detective Sgt. Raul Martinez or Detective Brian Meeker at 408-277-5283 or leave a tip with Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP