Taylor Swift Releases New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

VIDEO: Check out Swift’s dark new track and lyric video here

 
By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Taylor Swift has released her highly anticipated new single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

taylor1 Taylor Swift Releases New Single Look What You Made Me Do

(credit: Taylor Swift Instagram)

The track is the lead single from Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation, which will be released on November 10th. The album is available for pre-order now.

“I don’t, like your little games,” the track begins. “Don’t like your titled stage, the role you made me play, of the fool, no, I don’t like you.”

“But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time,” goes the pre-chorus. “Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time, I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined, I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!”

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Near the end of the track Swift speaks the line “I’m sorry the but old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cause she’s dead.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

