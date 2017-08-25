‘Trump Chicken’ May Float On Bay During Crissy Field Rally

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A giant inflatable chicken resembling President Donald Trump could be floating on San Francisco Bay during Saturday’s right-wing rally at Crissy Field.

A GoFundMe campaign to rent a barge to put a “Trump Chicken” on the Bay at the same time of the rally by the group Patriot Prayer has surpassed its initial goal.

WEEKEND OF PROTESTS:

The inflatable chickens, which have orange hair, have become a symbol for people who are angry that the president is still refusing to release his tax returns.

In recent months, the chickens have appeared at anti-Trump protests throughout the country.

Earlier this month, a Trump chicken was set up next to the White House, causing a stir on social media.

I believe… that is a giant chicken… with Trump hair…. in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/HOUZJ1Hnsh — bee (@ibee32) August 9, 2017

This isn't my first rodeo. I've been all over the country crashing Trump events /1 — Tax March Chicken (@TaxMarchChicken) August 9, 2017

Mr. Trump was vacationing at his golf club in New Jersey when the chicken appeared at the White House.