‘Trump Chicken’ May Float On Bay During Crissy Field Rally

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A giant inflatable chicken resembling President Donald Trump could be floating on San Francisco Bay during Saturday’s right-wing rally at Crissy Field.

A GoFundMe campaign to rent a barge to put a “Trump Chicken” on the Bay at the same time of the rally by the group Patriot Prayer has surpassed its initial goal.

The inflatable chickens, which have orange hair, have become a symbol for people who are angry that the president is still refusing to release his tax returns.

In recent months, the chickens have appeared at anti-Trump protests throughout the country.

Earlier this month, a Trump chicken was set up next to the White House, causing a stir on social media.

Mr. Trump was vacationing at his golf club in New Jersey when the chicken appeared at the White House.

