‘Trump Chicken’ May Float On Bay During Crissy Field Rally

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A giant inflatable chicken resembling President Donald Trump could be floating on San Francisco Bay during Saturday’s right-wing rally at Crissy Field.
A GoFundMe campaign to rent a barge to put a “Trump Chicken” on the Bay at the same time of the rally by the group Patriot Prayer has surpassed its initial goal.
WEEKEND OF PROTESTS:
• Dog Walkers Plan Poop Protest At San Francisco Patriot Prayer Rally
•Berkeley Denies Permit For Anti-Marxism Rally On Sunday
•San Francisco Muni Shuts Down Cable Cars, Other Routes For Day Of Protests
•Park Service OKs San Francisco Crissy Field Permit For Patriot Prayer, Counter-Protests
The inflatable chickens, which have orange hair, have become a symbol for people who are angry that the president is still refusing to release his tax returns.
In recent months, the chickens have appeared at anti-Trump protests throughout the country.
Earlier this month, a Trump chicken was set up next to the White House, causing a stir on social media.
Mr. Trump was vacationing at his golf club in New Jersey when the chicken appeared at the White House.