Uber Reportedly Putting Oakland Building Up For Sale

Filed Under: Oakland, San Francisco, Uber

OAKLAND (KCBS) – After much fanfare over a plan to take over the old Sears building in uptown Oakland, Uber is now reportedly looking to sell the building.

Instead, the company would consolidate operations in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The San Francisco Business Times reports Uber has put the building on Broadway up for sale for $123 Million.

Up to 3,000 workers were supposed to move into the Oakland location. Major renovations are underway.

But, the Times reports those plans have been scaled back, with much of the building’s space being rented out.

