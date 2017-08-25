Woman At Center Of Police Sex Scandal Sues Contra Costa County

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The woman at the center of the law enforcement sex scandal involving at least 30 officers across the Bay Area has filed a suit against Contra Costa County, according to her attorney.

Oakland-based attorney John Burris announced Friday that he would provide information about a federal lawsuit filed against Contra Costa County, County Sheriff David Livingston and Deputy Sheriff Ricardo Perez alleging that Perez sexually abused, exploited and repeatedly victimized the young woman formerly known as Celeste Guap when she was a teenager.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday, according to Burris.

The 29-year-old Perez is currently standing trial in Contra Costa County on felony charges of unlawful sex with a minor and oral copulation with a minor as well as two misdemeanor charges of engaging in lewd conduct in public.

The victim, who worked as a teen prostitute, was only 17 at the time of her multiple encounters with Perez in 2015.

The latest lawsuit is the third filed in connection with the sexual misconduct case involving the victim.

Last week, a federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the teen that named former police Chief Chris Magnus, current Chief Allwyn Brown, Lt. Brian Dickerson, Lt. Andre Hill, Sgt. Armando Moreno, Sgt. Mike Rood, Officer Jerred Tong and Officer Terrance Jackson as well as the city of Richmond.

Back in May, an earlier suit filed against the city of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department was settled when the Oakland City Council approved paying nearly $1 million to settle her claim against officers who she alleged had violated her civil rights.