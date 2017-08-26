87-Year-Old Woman Uses Walker To Fight Off Intruder Who Tried To Rape Her

STOCKTON (CBS/AP) — Authorities in say an 87-year-old woman used her walker to fight off a man who tried to rape her while she slept.
It happened in the 700 block of West Weber Avenue.
Stockton police Officer Joe Silva says the woman woke last week to the intruder lifting her nightgown.
Silva says the man fled after she screamed and fended him off with her walker. Neighbors came to the woman’s aid after hearing the commotion.
Police were still searching for the suspect described as a 5-foot-11, 200-pound black man, between 20 and 30 years old
The woman sustained minor injuries.
