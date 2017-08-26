Berkeley Braces For Opposing Political Groups To Rally On Sunday

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — While the Patriot Prayer rally was called off Saturday in San Francisco, a rally opposed to Marxism and a counter protest are both on for Sunday in Berkeley, organizers said.

The “Berkeley “No to Marxism Rally” is still a greenlight for” Sunday at 1 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park at 2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, community organizer Ansen Hatcher said by email. “It is not canceled.”

But only one person from the group is going to attend and participate. Her name is Amber Cummings. Cummings has asked that no one else come. But some may and just observe, Hatcher said.

In a letter, Cummings said, “I have made a reasonable request to the BPD that I am asking them to reconsider on providing me a escort to and from my vehicle and into the event. I am just asking them to give me a 15 minute platform at tops to speak and then peacefully leave and then they can leave if they like.”

Separately, counter protesters who call themselves Communities Against Racism & Fascism said their protest will go on as well.

CARF members will meet at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. and Allston ways at noon. The group’s organizers said to look for CARF signs.

