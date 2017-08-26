SF Mayor Lee Issues Statement Praising City For ‘Rejecting Hate And Violence’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After a day of canceled protests and counter-protests against the canceled protests, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee issued a statement thanking people for maintaining the peace.

“Today, the people of San Francisco, once again, peacefully united to reject hate and violence. I want to thank the residents, the community groups, the activists, members of the Board of Supervisors and all San Franciscans that led and participated in peaceful gatherings and marches. Throughout our city the theme of love and compassion loudly dominated the rhetoric of hate and violence.

I am incredibly grateful to all the public safety agencies who continue to work hard this evening to keep our city safe: police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, 911 emergency dispatchers, deputy sheriffs and highway patrol officers. Thank you to the city employees that dedicated so much effort to the many peaceful gatherings around the city: Recreation and Park, Public Works, Department of Public Health, Municipal Transportation Agency, among others.

This year, we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. The events of today prove that the

legacy of that movement remains strong, half a century later.”