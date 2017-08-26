Saturday Spare the Air Alert Issued for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Spare the Air alert has been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said.

The alert means that ground-level air pollution is expected to be unhealthy, especially for young children, seniors and people with heart and respiratory conditions.

Vehicle exhaust accounts for more than half of the air pollution in the Bay Area. Air quality officials are asking people to drive less to reduce pollution.

Residents are also encouraged to buy an all-electric vehicle when they purchase a new vehicle to reduce the effect of gas-powered engines on air quality.

Residents are also encouraged to change how they get to work by choosing carpooling, vanpooling, transit, biking or walking rather than driving alone.

For more information, residents can visit 511.org. Also, employees interesting in finding out how their company can help them save money on commuting can visit communterbenefits.511.org.

