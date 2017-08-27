Thousands Gather in Berkeley for Bay Area Rally Against Hate

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — City of Berkeley employees are joining in the Bay Area Rally Against Hate, a counter-demonstration in the city downtown Sunday, a union spokesman said.

WATCH LIVE: Chopper 5 Over Berkeley Demonstrations

Workers are attending the rally, held at the edge of the University of California at Berkeley at Oxford and Addison streets, to protest racism and help with security, according to Carlos Rivera, a spokesman for SEIU Local 1021.

“The rallies that white nationalists are conducting, from Charlottesville to our own back yards, aren’t about free speech. They are about normalizing hatred and violence” toward immigrants, LGBT and other groups, Nate Dahl, the City of Berkeley chapter president of SEIU Local 1021, said in a statement.

The rally is a response to the “No to Marxism Rally” being held Sunday in the city. Amber Cummings, the organizer, was denied a permit for the event last week but is pressing ahead with the event. She has said she will attend, and asked others not to do so; however, community organizer Ansen Hatcher has said the rally is on.

The Rally Against Hate was purposely held in a different location from the “No Marxism Rally” and will be peaceful and non-violent, according to Rivera.

The rally was organized by a coalition of womens’ rights, immigrant rights, LGBT rights and worker rights organizations, Rivera said.

He predicted that thousands of people would attend.

Sunday was the second day of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in the Bay Area.

On Saturday, huge crowds of peaceful counter-protesters flooded the area around San Francisco’s Alamo Square Park and the Civic Center Plaza Saturday responding to a Patriot Prayer rally that was scheduled, then cancelled by the organizer Saturday.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee praised the counter-demonstrations for their peaceful nature.

The organizer of the Patriot Prayer demonstration that sparked these counter-demonstrations, Joey Gibson, this morning said on Facebook, “I will be dropping in an 1/8sic 3/8 out of downtown Berkeley all day tomorrow…”

Organizers of events like Patriot Prayer claim that extremists, such as members of the Ku Klux Klan or other white nationalist groups, are unwelcome at these rallies, but other similar rallies have been attended by violent white supremacists.

The dangers of such far right rallies took on particular urgency earlier this month when a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, led to violent clashes in the streets.

An attendee at the rally, identified as James Alex Fields Jr., rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring many more.

Previous demonstrations in Berkeley have seen violence. February protests against far-right writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos caused more than $100,000 in damage to the University of California at Berkeley campus, not counting more than a dozen businesses that were vandalized in the city’s downtown area and Telegraph corridor, university officials said.

